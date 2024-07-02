ETV Bharat / state

Shed Collapses At Southwest Delhi's Five-Star Hotel, Couple Injured

By PTI

A couple staying at a five-star hotel in southwest Delhi sustained head injuries when a portion of a shed collapsed near the pool area. They were promptly taken to a nearby hospital and later discharged after receiving first aid.

New Delhi: A couple suffered minor injuries when a portion of a shed at a five-star hotel in southwest Delhi collapsed and fell on them, police said on Tuesday. "A PCR call was received at around 8.56 pm (on Monday) in PS (police station) RK Puram about caving/falling of roof and injury to husband and wife, who were staying at Hyatt Regency," the police said in a statement.

According to the police, Amit Jain (42) and his wife Reva Jain (32) were standing near the pool -- located in the ground floor of the hotel -- when a portion of a shed collapsed and fell on them, leaving them with minor head injuries. They later made a PCR call and informed the local police about the incident, a senior police officer said.

"When a police team reached the spot, it found had the injured had already been shifted to Fortis hospital, Vasant Kunj," the police said in the statement. "The scene was forensically examined, exhibits were lifted and videographed as per procedure. The couple has not filed a complaint yet. Further necessary actions will be taken as per the law," they said.

The police said the couple hails from Ludhiana in Punjab and runs a business in Chandigarh. They frequently visit Delhi and stay at Hyatt Regency, they added. The couple was discharged from the hospital after receiving first aid, the senior police officer said.

