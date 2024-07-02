Shed Collapses At Southwest Delhi's Five-Star Hotel, Couple Injured

New Delhi: A couple suffered minor injuries when a portion of a shed at a five-star hotel in southwest Delhi collapsed and fell on them, police said on Tuesday. "A PCR call was received at around 8.56 pm (on Monday) in PS (police station) RK Puram about caving/falling of roof and injury to husband and wife, who were staying at Hyatt Regency," the police said in a statement.
According to the police, Amit Jain (42) and his wife Reva Jain (32) were standing near the pool -- located in the ground floor of the hotel -- when a portion of a shed collapsed and fell on them, leaving them with minor head injuries. They later made a PCR call and informed the local police about the incident, a senior police officer said.