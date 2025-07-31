ETV Bharat / state

Shashi Prakash Goyal Is New Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary

Shashi Prakash Goyal took charge as the new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening.

Shashi Prakash Goyal Is New Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary
Shashi Prakash Goyal and UP CM Yodi Adityanath (ETV Bharat)
Lucknow: Shashi Prakash Goyal has been appointed the new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. He replaces Manoj Kumar Singh, who retired on Thursday.

An official spokesperson said that Goyal took charge on Thursday evening. He is seen as a serious and hardworking officer who prefers working away from the limelight. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer.

The Yogi Adityanath-led state government had wanted to extend the tenure of Manoj Kumar Singh by granting him an extension. Singh was considered one of the officials close to the Chief Minister. The Yogi government had sent a letter to the central government about 20 days ago seeking approval for his service extension, but did not receive the green signal.

Shashi Prakash Goyal Is New Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary
Shashi Prakash Goyal Is New Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary (ETV Bharat)

Goyal was chosen for the post for which senior officers Deepak Kumar and Divesh Kumar Chaturvedi were also in contention. He will remain the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh till January 2027, when he is scheduled to retire.

Goyal was seen as a frontrunner for the post with his name doing the rounds for a long time. His administrative career spans almost four decades, during which he has carved a unique identity with his efficiency and leadership ability.

He has hands-on experience, having served as District Magistrate in various districts of Uttar Pradesh. The districts where he served include Etawah (1990-1991), Mathura (1991-1993) and Meerut (1993). During his stint in these districts, he was acknowledged for his administrative efficiency, maintaining law and order and initiating people-centric policies.

His transparent working style and quick decision-making set him apart from the other officers.

In 2017, Goyal was appointed as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. After this, he was posted in the Chief Minister's Office as Additional Chief Secretary, where he handled important departments like Civil Aviation, Estate and Protocol.

