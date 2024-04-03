Sharmila's Candidacy from Kadapa Recasts Family Feud into Political Battle

Amaravati: The Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh braces for a fierce contest as state Congress chief YS Sharmila is set to challenge her cousin and incumbent YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy. Avinash Reddy is one of the accused in the murder case of former minister and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle, Vivekananda Reddy, the younger brother of former chief minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Kadapa is significant for the YS family, as it has been represented by Jagan, YS Rajasekhar Reddy, and Vivekananda Reddy on many occasions over the last several decades. Sharmila is Jagan's younger sibling. Sharmila's decision to contest from Kadapa effectively means that the family feud will now evolve into a full-fledged political battle.

After starting her political venture from Telangana politics, Sharmila merged her outfit, YSR Telangana Party, into the Congress and shifted base to Andhra Pradesh, where she was appointed as the state unit chief. Vivekananda Reddy's murder on March 15, 2019 just before the assembly polls remains a contentious issue and the case is currently underway in a CBI Court in Hyderabad.

Sharmila has pledged her support to Vivekananda Reddy's daughter, Sunitha Narreddy, in her pursuit to bring her father's killers to justice, while Jagan has accused TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of instigating his sisters' rebellion against him. After Sunitha's plea, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Telangana. Both Sharmila and Sunitha have alleged that Jagan is shielding the accused in the case.

Announcing that she is fighting the Lok Sabha election from Kadapa, Sharmila said that it was not an easy decision as she is aware that it will split her family. I am contesting as Kadapa MP candidate. YSR's (Y S Rajasekhar Reddy) daughter is contesting. This is not an easy decision for me as I know that it will split my family, she had.

Asserting that she had no hatred for her elder brother Jagan, Sharmila claimed that he was a changed man after becoming the CM. In an oblique reference to Avinash Reddy, she alleged that Jagan had awarded the Kadapa MP ticket to individuals implicated in Vivekananda Reddy's murder and that she vehemently opposes this. TDP has fielded C Bhupesh Reddy as its candidate for the seat.