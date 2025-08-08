Sharing The Pain: ETV Bharat Team First To Reach Disaster-Hit Dharali By Road

Dharali: ETV Bharat team was the first to reach Dharali by road after the region was hit by a devastating flood recently.

The team of reporters and cameramen undertook a long and arduous journey of around 37 km to reach Dharali to talk to people who faced a calamity that will remain etched in their memories for the rest of their lives. The team witnessed the destruction from close quarters as houses, hotels, homestays and apple orchards were washed away at places where the Ganga river now flows over debris.

The team came across a few residents of a village near Dharali who saw the calamity up close. The villagers said they tried to warn the residents of Dharali of the upcoming danger but a few got a change to recover.

At present, the entire focus of the administration is on rescue and relief operations. The stress is on saving lives with helicopters being used extensively in the operations.

As many as 125 soldiers of Rajputana Rifles of Indian Army, 30 soldiers of Special Forces, and 250 of BEG, Roorkee are involved in the rescue operations. Apart from this, 75 Army personnel and seven search dogs are engaged in locating people buried in the debris. At least 113 jawans of ITBP are also stationed at affected areas and carrying out relief work.

Besides, 69 personnel of NDRF along with four search and two cadaver dogs have been deployed in the operations. It is the first time in NDRF's 19 year history that it has been involved in an operation of such scale. While 75 personnel and five 5 doctors of SDRF are also engaged in relief work, 10 fire department personnel and 15 local police wireless teams are part of the mission. This apart, 25 sub-inspectors of police and 150 personnel of local police administration are engaged in distribution of relief materials.