Brass Makeover For Durga Temple In MP's Indore

As of now, devotees have donated 3,000 kg of brass to the shrine located at the MTH compound of the traffic police station. The temple's manager Ashok Shukla said, "In the last 20 years, devotees have donated around 3,000 kg of brass to the temple. This is the only temple in Madhya Pradesh which is made of brass."

Devotees, at this time of the year, donate generously to temples be it in cash or kind. A temple in Indore has taken a new shape with donations of brass. Over the years, over half of the shrine has turned into a shining brass structure.

Ramnarayan Tiwari, the priest of the temple, said devotees throng the shrine from day one of Navratri. The temple remains chock-a-block with devotees from far and wife from 4 am to 12 midnight. "Jagrata is held every Friday and Tuesday," he said.

Kunjan Singh Bundela, manager of the shrine, said he had visited the Jwala Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh around 24 years back "There I came across a golden umbrella and thought of making a similar structure in the shrine back home".

He said, 50 to 60 members of the temple committee started decorating the shrine with brass with the assistance of Soni, an artisan of Malharganj. "The brass donations are given to Soni ji who uses it accordingly to decorate the shrine," Bundela said. It has been almost 48 years since the temple was built, but the brass construction work is going on for the last 24 years, he added.