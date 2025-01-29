Sharavathi Power Project Gets Conditional Clearance From Karnataka Wildlife Board

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Board for Wildlife has given conditional approval for the controversial proposal to build a pumped storage project in the Sharavathi Lion Tailed Macaque (LTM) Sanctuary despite stiff opposition from locals and green activists.

The board meeting presided over by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday cleared the projects with some conditions. The Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), the promoter of the project, will now approach the National Board of Wildlife for approval.

The project involved building a 2000 MW power plant in the sanctuary located in the midst of Western Ghats. The KPCL has sought the transfer of 352 acres of forest land for building a powerhouse with a seven-kilometre-long tunnel connecting the Talakalale and Gerusoppa dams.

The environmentalists and locals have been opposing the project as around 15,000 trees including rare species are expected to be felled. The project also threatens to cause a decline in the LTM population.

It is being said that the government asked KPCL to submit a detailed project report (DPR) and also details of the works for power evacuation, mitigation measures and the proposal to reduce tree cutting. The government reportedly told the KPCL to approach the National Wildlife Board only after fulfilling these requirements.

The Sharavathi Power Project is a hydroelectric initiative in Karnataka harnessing the Sharavathi River for electricity generation. It comprises a generating station and a proposed pumped storage project, which aims to enhance energy efficiency by utilising stored water for power production.