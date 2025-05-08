‘Decision Lies With Supriya Sule’: Sharad Pawar’s Statement Sparks NCP Reunion Buzz

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar sparked fresh speculation about the political reunion of the two factions of the party in Maharashtra. One faction is led by him and the other by his nephew Ajit Pawar, who is currently serving as Deputy Chief Minister under the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.
The veteran leader said that there were “two ideological streams” within the NCP, which fuelled the possibility of reunion.
“All those who went aside were together while forming the Nationalist Congress Party. They all have the same ideology, and I won’t be surprised if they all come together in the future,” he said in an interview with a leading newspaper.
“The right to bring the two Pawars together lies with Supriya Sule. Supriya and Ajit should sit and decide about coming together. I am far from the decision-making process,” he said.
The NCP, which is a major political force in the state, split in 2023 after Ajit broke away with a majority of MLAs to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government. This was followed by a fight over the party’s name and symbol, which was later allotted to Ajit’s faction by the Election Commission.
Amid the discord, Supriya Sule, Working President of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, remained vocal about Ajit’s “rebellion”, accusing him of disturbing the party and family unity.
However, some leaders and MLAs from both sides have openly pitched for the reunion to strengthen the party. Ajit Pawar’s mother has also publicly prayed for reconciliation.
Amid these developments, Supriya’s role has become crucial as the working president and MP from Baramati.
Earlier, Sule had opined that she was open to dialogue but doesn’t trust the BJP’s senior leadership and rules out any alliance with them.
