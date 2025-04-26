Sharad Pawar Urges Caution And Unity In Response To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Sindhudurg: Former Defence Minister Sharad Pawar has reacted to the terrorist attack on tourists in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the message given by the Indian government to Pakistan is appropriate. However, such decisions should involve all political parties.

Pawar, who is also the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) and a Member of Parliament, added that while taking action, the government should ensure it doesn’t harm India’s own interests. He was speaking at a press conference at the Sugarcane Research Centre in Amboli.

Pawar, who is currently touring the Sindhudurg district, visited the Sugarcane Research Centre in Amboli Nangartas today. He met with researchers there and later addressed the media.

He said that after the Pahalgam incident, the Central Government called an all-party meeting. The NCP had sent Lok Sabha leader Supriya Sule to attend it. "That is why we have supported the government's decision. Everyone is with the government because this attack was against India. So, supporting the government is important," Pawar said. He also urged the government to give a strong response to Pakistan. However, he stressed that any decision taken should be well-considered.

Pawar expressed concern that killing a person after asking about their religion shows how serious the situation has become. He said it is not right for the government to support only those who focus on religion-based issues.

He also mentioned that the government has imposed some restrictions on Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. But he warned that if Indian flights are stopped from flying over Pakistan, it could negatively affect India as well.

In 2019, there was a terrorist attack on Indian soldiers in Pulwama before the Lok Sabha elections. However, it was announced that a befitting reply would be given after this attack. But what happened next? No one knows. But now, Pawar demanded that the central government take a tough stand after this attack.

