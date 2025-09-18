I have No Moral Right To Comment: Sharad Pawar On Whether PM Modi Should Retire On Turning 75
Pawar raised concerns over rain-hit farmers, political advertisements, and sugar industry woes, urging the government to focus on rural issues instead of publicity campaigns.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST
Kolhapur: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar has questioned the success of the Centre in handling ties with neighbouring countries.
"Nepal was always a peace-loving country. Earlier, Indians could enter freely, but today the situation has changed. Pakistan continues to provoke India, while the situation with China is also troubling. Bangladesh seems to have forgotten India's sacrifice during its liberation, and even Sri Lanka is no longer standing with us," Pawar told reporters here.
He also raised several key issues. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also shared his views and concerns about farmers' distress, Maratha reservation, and the credibility of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
When asked whether PM Narendra Modi should step down after he turned 75, the former Union Defence Minister said, "I myself did not stop working at 75, so I have no moral right to comment. Many BJP leaders had earlier spoken about retirement at 75, but now the same party denies ever making such a statement."
Pawar also questioned the Maharashtra government over the plight of farmers affected by heavy rains. Referring to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's publicity campaign, Pawar asked, "Where does the money come from for these advertisements? Farmers are suffering due to heavy rains. The (state) government must focus on their problems."
On the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation, Pawar appreciated the efforts of activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who succeeded in drawing attention to the Hyderabad Gazette issue. Pawar said the Maharashtra government must focus on reducing bitterness in villages through dialogue. "Only by reducing social tensions can issues like reservations be solved," he added.
Commenting on the ECI, Pawar said opposition leaders had lost faith in the institution. "Over 300 MPs protested alongside me. This shows widespread dissatisfaction. The ECI must change its approach and rebuild public trust," he said.
Finally, Pawar, who hails from Baramati in western Maharashtra, also discussed the sugar industry in Maharashtra. He said 135 sugar factories have pending worker dues of Rs 600 crore. He noted that the survival of the sugar sector depends on by-products like ethanol, crediting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for his strong push in this area.
