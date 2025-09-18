ETV Bharat / state

I have No Moral Right To Comment: Sharad Pawar On Whether PM Modi Should Retire On Turning 75

Kolhapur: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar has questioned the success of the Centre in handling ties with neighbouring countries.

"Nepal was always a peace-loving country. Earlier, Indians could enter freely, but today the situation has changed. Pakistan continues to provoke India, while the situation with China is also troubling. Bangladesh seems to have forgotten India's sacrifice during its liberation, and even Sri Lanka is no longer standing with us," Pawar told reporters here.

He also raised several key issues. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also shared his views and concerns about farmers' distress, Maratha reservation, and the credibility of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

When asked whether PM Narendra Modi should step down after he turned 75, the former Union Defence Minister said, "I myself did not stop working at 75, so I have no moral right to comment. Many BJP leaders had earlier spoken about retirement at 75, but now the same party denies ever making such a statement."