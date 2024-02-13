Sharad Pawar Faction Moves SC Against EC Order Recognising Ajit Pawar Faction 'Real NCP'

New Delhi: The Sharad Pawar faction has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission (EC) order officially recognising Ajit Pawar’s faction as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Last week, the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar had said that it would approach the top court against the EC’s decision to allocate the party name and symbol to a ‘rebel’ group led by Ajit.

On February 7, the Ajit Pawar faction filed a caveat application in the Supreme Court seeking hearing in case Sharad Pawar faction files an appeal against the EC order. A caveat application is filed by a litigant to ensure that no adverse order is passed against him or her without being heard.

In a major setback to the NCP founder Sharad Pawar, on February 6, the EC declared that the Ajit Pawar faction is the real NCP. The poll panel also allotted the NCP symbol 'clock' to the group led by Ajit Pawar. The commission gave the Sharad Pawar faction a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences. The concession was to be utilised by 3 pm on February 7, 2024.

Last week, the EC allotted 'Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar' as the new name to the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar.

The order by the poll authority came a day after it gave the Nationalist Congress Party name and the "clock" election symbol to the group led by Ajit, who had walked away with a majority of NCP MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly in July last year. EC had asked the Sharad Pawar group to suggest three names of which one could be allotted in view of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra.