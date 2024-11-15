ETV Bharat / state

Sharad Pawar Addresses Election Rally In Ichalkaranji Amid Rains; BJP Takes A Dig

Kolhapur: Amid rains, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar addressed an election rally in Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district on Friday.

The rally held near Ghorpade auditorium, brought back memories of Sharad Pawar, who had addressed a rally in the Satara district of Maharashtra for Lok Sabha a by-election.

Pawar received applause for addressing the rally for about fifteen minutes amid the rains. The voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will take place on November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Political experts said that this rally could be a game-changer for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also comprises Congress and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and is aiming to come to power in Maharashtra.

Pawar came to address the meeting at around 2.15 pm and then it started raining. However, Pawar, who is now 83 years old, continued his speech undeterred.

During the speech, NCP candidates Ganpatrao Patil, who is fighting the polls from the Shirala Assembly seat, and Madan Karande, who is fighting the polls from the Ichalkaramji Assembly seat, stood beside Pawar.