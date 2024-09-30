Shantanu From Bengal Cremates Unclaimed Bodies In Hamirpur; Performs 'Pind Daan', 'Shradh'

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): West Bengal-based Shantanu Kumar will perform 'Shradh' in remembrance of 5000 ancestors, with whom he has no connections, in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Pitru Paksha on October 2.

For the last three decades he has been performing last rites, 'Pind daan' and 'Shradh' rituals of unclaimed bodies without any financial help.

Wherever Shantanu finds an unclaimed body in Himachal Pradesh, he carries it on his shoulders to the crematorium, where he performs the last rites. After which, he collects the ashes and immerses them with 'pind daan' in Haridwar Har ki Pauri. He has so far immersed the ashes of 4,975 deceased. He does not restrict his responsibilities to Pind daan but also performs the Shradh of the departed souls every year during Pitru Paksha.

Shantanu Kumar said "Likewise every year, this year too, during the Shraddha Paksha, on the day of Pratipaksha Amavasya, in Haridwar Ganga Ji Brahma Kund, the shradh will be performed for the peace of all the departed souls". Although Shantanu is not much financially strong, he has never backed down from his duty.

He runs a small shop in Hamirpur market. So far he has performed the last rites of about 4975 unclaimed bodies.

Shantanu is originally from West Bengal. He came to Hamirpur with his father in 1980 and started social service from 1990. His father used to work in a government department here and his entire family is settled in Hamirpur.

How he had the idea of ​​cremating unclaimed bodies?

Shantanu told that the urge of doing social service grew in him after an accident in Hamirpur. At that time he saw police cremating an unclaimed body. He went to the police personnel and inquired about the body. It was at that moment that he felt the desire to cremate unclaimed bodies. During that time, he came to know that police cremates the unclaimed bodies, but there is no arrangement for immersing the ashes according to Hindu tradition.

Did not marry for social service

Shantanu Kumar decided to remain unmarried for social service. Whenever he comes to know that an unclaimed body is lying somewhere, he sets out and after cremating it, he returns after immersing the ashes in Haridwar. When Shantanu was asked why he did not marry, he said, "Family and social service cannot go together. This is the reason why I decided not to get marry so that I can carry out social service without any problem."

Himachal government honoured him with Prerna Srot Samman

Many social organisations have honoured Shantanu for his work in the field of social service. He has also been honoured on various platforms by the state government. Himachal government has honoured him with Prerna Srot Samman and he has also been honoured with Bravery Award at the international level. Shantanu did not keep the prize money with himself but donated it to charity. He said that doing social service gives a different feeling and he considers Mother Teresa as a source of inspiration for this work.

Even during Covid, many unclaimed bodies were cremated

The period of Covid has been a period when people were hesitant to perform the last rites of their own people. Many people did not even cremate their loved ones due to fear of Covid. Even during that period, Shantanu did not change his intention and continued to cremate the bodies of those who died due to Covid. These bodies had remained unclaimed without caring about his own life.

