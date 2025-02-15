Shanishinganapur: Only Branded Oil Can Be Offered At Shani Temple

Shanishingnapur: The Shri Shneshwar Devasthan Shanishingnapur on Saturday decided that only branded oil can be offered to Lord Shani at the temple here by the devotees.

The decision was jointly taken by the Shri Shneshwar Devasthan Shanishingnapur and the Shanishingnapur villagers. Shri Shneshwar Devasthan Shanishingnapur trustee Vitthal Adhav said that the decision will be implemented from March 1.

There is a tradition to offer oil to the idol of Lord Shani at the temple here. However, due to the adulterated oil which is being offered, the idol is eroded and hence the decision has been taken, Adhav added.

"We have also informed the vendors about our decision," he added. He also said that if the temple committee is suspicious about the oil brought by the devotees, it would not be accepted and would be given to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for a check. The decision of the temple committee is welcomed by the devotees.

A villager Sayaram Bankar said, "This is a good decision. The erosion of the Lord Shani idol will stop now." Another devotee Mahesh Kale echoed similar views saying, "It is a very good decision. The erosion of the Lord Shani will be less."

Shri Shaneshwar Devasthan Shanishingnapur’s legend in Taluk Naivasa of Ahilyanagar is famous, far and wide, as the shrine of countless devotees. The number of its unbelievable miracles finds its place of pride in The Guinness Book of World Records.