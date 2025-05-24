'Shani Congress Has Taken Over Telangana': KTR Demands CM Revanth Reddy's Resignation Over ED Charges

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, dubbing the current Congress regime as a “Shani Congress” and claiming that the ghost of Revanth has taken over Telangana.

Speaking at a press conference, KTR said several party leaders had raised concerns during internal reviews ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. “There is nothing wrong with writing letters to the party leadership. Ours is a democratic party, and such expressions are natural. But sensitive matters should be discussed internally,” he said.

On the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald case, which reportedly names Reddy, KTR termed it a “disgrace” to the state of Telangana. “Earlier, it was a vote-for-note scam. Now, it’s a seat-for-roots scam,” he said, referring to allegations that the PCC chief post was bought with Rs 50 crore, as once claimed by former MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy.

KTR alleged that Telangana has become an ATM for the Congress party. “Revanth is protecting his position with money. In 2019, Karnataka BJP’s Yeddyurappa resigned after corruption allegations. If Revanth Reddy has any morals, he should resign, too. If not, the Congress high command should act,” he alleged.

He further alleged that the chief minister had visited Delhi 44 times and had been holding the feet of BJP leaders in secret. “He met Amit Shah just last night and came out acting brave in front of the cameras,” KTR claimed.

The BRS leader also accused Reddy of engaging in shady dealings with builders and contractors and alleged that funds are being routed to Delhi. “If Rahul Gandhi truly stands for integrity, why is he silent when his own CM is named in a charge sheet? Why is Revanth not speaking out either?”

He hinted at deeper collusion between Congress and the BJP. “The silence of Telangana BJP leaders is suspicious. Is it because the CM is facilitating BJP MPs' land deals? Why are they shielding him?”

KTR warned that if the Centre fails to act within a month, BRS will take the issue to the Governor. “We will wait for the Centre’s response. If no action is taken, we’ll initiate legal steps and discuss the next course within the party.”

He also took potshots at Reddy’s Japan trip, suggesting it was timed to avoid scrutiny in the National Herald case. “Revanth knows what’s coming and is trying to play safe. He’s trying to please Modi and the BJP.”

On corruption allegations related to Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Ranga Reddy projects, KTR said even Revanth’s own uncle admitted there was no wrongdoing. “Revanth is trying to distract people with planted leaks. But people have understood the truth about him.”