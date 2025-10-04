Man Ends Life With Four Children After Domestic Dispute, Police Search Yamuna River
Salman from Shamli’s Kairana area, allegedly jumped into the Yamuna with his four children after recording a video accusing his wife amid family discord.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 8:16 PM IST
Shamli: A tragic incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, where a father allegedly ended his life along with his four children by jumping into the Yamuna River following a prolonged domestic dispute.
According to police, a search operation is underway with the help of divers to locate the bodies. Before the incident, the man reportedly recorded a video making serious allegations against his wife, which has since come to the attention of authorities.
Family Dispute Led To Tragedy
The incident occurred in Mohalla Khelkalam under the Kairana Kotwali area. ASP Santosh Kumar said that the deceased, identified as Salman (29), worked as a labourer and was the eldest of three brothers. He had been married to Khushnuma for about 15 years, and the couple had frequent disputes.
Police said Salman was distressed because his wife often left home without informing him, leading to repeated arguments. Three days before the tragedy, another quarrel took place, after which Khushnuma reportedly left home again, leaving behind her husband and their four children, Mehk (12), Inaysha (8), Shifa (4) and Ayaan (3).
Video Surfaces Before Incident
Investigators said that before taking the extreme step, Salman recorded and circulated a video on Friday, accusing his wife of causing his distress. He then sent the video to his sister, Gulista, who alerted the family. The relatives began searching for him but were unable to trace him.
Police later found evidence suggesting that Salman and his children had jumped into the river. Private divers have been hired to assist in the search, though no bodies have been recovered so far.
ASP Santosh Kumar said the matter is being investigated from all angles. “We are verifying the details mentioned in the video and continuing the search operation in the Yamuna,” he added.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
