Man Ends Life With Four Children After Domestic Dispute, Police Search Yamuna River

Shamli: A tragic incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, where a father allegedly ended his life along with his four children by jumping into the Yamuna River following a prolonged domestic dispute.

According to police, a search operation is underway with the help of divers to locate the bodies. Before the incident, the man reportedly recorded a video making serious allegations against his wife, which has since come to the attention of authorities.

Family Dispute Led To Tragedy

The incident occurred in Mohalla Khelkalam under the Kairana Kotwali area. ASP Santosh Kumar said that the deceased, identified as Salman (29), worked as a labourer and was the eldest of three brothers. He had been married to Khushnuma for about 15 years, and the couple had frequent disputes.

Police said Salman was distressed because his wife often left home without informing him, leading to repeated arguments. Three days before the tragedy, another quarrel took place, after which Khushnuma reportedly left home again, leaving behind her husband and their four children, Mehk (12), Inaysha (8), Shifa (4) and Ayaan (3).

Video Surfaces Before Incident