ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Shamli Vendor Caught Spitting In Juice, Video Goes Viral

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

A video of juice vendor Asif spitting into the juice mug thrice before wiping his face has gone viral, creating a stir among the Hindu community. The Sadar Kotwali Police arrested the accused juice vendor and initiated a probe to find out if the allegations made against Asif are true or not.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon and was caught on CCTV footage near the flower market here. The Sadar Kotwali Police arrested the juice vendor Asif after his video of spitting in juice went viral.
A screen grab of the viral video showing juice vendor Asif spitting into a mug (ETV Bharat)

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): Just ahead of Navratri, a video from Shamli showing a man making juice by mixing spit has gone viral, taking Hindu devotees and organisations by shock. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon and was caught on CCTV footage near the flower market here. The Sadar Kotwali Police arrested the juice vendor Asif after his video of spitting in juice went viral.

The video showed Asif spitting thrice into the juice mug while preparing the refreshing drink for his customers. He is also seen wiping his mouth after the act.

Netizens are filled with disgust and anger after witnessing the video online. Several Hindu organisations have begun demanding strict action against the accused for making a joke out of religious faith. Taking cognizance of this, police officials here directed the Shamli Kotwali in charge to look into the video and investigate the case.

The video showed Asif spitting thrice into the juice mug while preparing the refreshing drink for his customers. (ETV Bharat)

Circle Officer (City) Shamli Shyam Singh said the investigation is underway to find out if the allegations levelled against the said juice seller are true or not. BJP leader Vivek Premi said that such cases have come to light on several occasions in the past.

"It is because of people like these that we fear violation of sanctity on festivals such as Navratri. In cases like these, simply arresting the criminal is not enough, other provisions for strict punishment should also be considered," Premi added.

This is not the first time that Hindu organisations have come out in protest against such practices. Last week, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer J Shyamala Rao confirmed that lab tests revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in selected samples of the world-famous Tirupati ‘Laddu prasadam’.

Read More:

  1. Serving Juice Mixed With Urine: Mahapanchayat In Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad
  2. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Detained For Mixing Urine In Juice; Mob Thrashes Him
  3. Karnataka: Toddler Dies After Swallowing Lid Of Juice Bottle While Playing

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): Just ahead of Navratri, a video from Shamli showing a man making juice by mixing spit has gone viral, taking Hindu devotees and organisations by shock. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon and was caught on CCTV footage near the flower market here. The Sadar Kotwali Police arrested the juice vendor Asif after his video of spitting in juice went viral.

The video showed Asif spitting thrice into the juice mug while preparing the refreshing drink for his customers. He is also seen wiping his mouth after the act.

Netizens are filled with disgust and anger after witnessing the video online. Several Hindu organisations have begun demanding strict action against the accused for making a joke out of religious faith. Taking cognizance of this, police officials here directed the Shamli Kotwali in charge to look into the video and investigate the case.

The video showed Asif spitting thrice into the juice mug while preparing the refreshing drink for his customers. (ETV Bharat)

Circle Officer (City) Shamli Shyam Singh said the investigation is underway to find out if the allegations levelled against the said juice seller are true or not. BJP leader Vivek Premi said that such cases have come to light on several occasions in the past.

"It is because of people like these that we fear violation of sanctity on festivals such as Navratri. In cases like these, simply arresting the criminal is not enough, other provisions for strict punishment should also be considered," Premi added.

This is not the first time that Hindu organisations have come out in protest against such practices. Last week, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer J Shyamala Rao confirmed that lab tests revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in selected samples of the world-famous Tirupati ‘Laddu prasadam’.

Read More:

  1. Serving Juice Mixed With Urine: Mahapanchayat In Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad
  2. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Detained For Mixing Urine In Juice; Mob Thrashes Him
  3. Karnataka: Toddler Dies After Swallowing Lid Of Juice Bottle While Playing
Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SPIT IN JUICEJUICE SPITTING VIDEOSHAMLI MARKET DISGUSTING VIDEOSHAMLI JUICE SPITTING VIDEOSHAMLI JUICE SPITTING VIDEO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.