Shamim Firdous, Sakeena Masood And Shagun Parihar Join 87 Men In J&K Assembly

Srinagar: After a decade-long hiatus, the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir unfolded in three phases from September 18 to October 1, culminating in a results announcement on October 8.

The elections marked a significant political event in the region, with the National Conference (NC), led by the seasoned Farooq Abdullah, emerging as the dominant force by securing an impressive 42 out of 90 seats in the Legislative Assembly. Following closely was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 29 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) claimed six seats.

Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) managed to secure three seats, and Sajad Lone's Peoples Conference (PC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) each won one seat. In a notable achievement, the AAP made its debut in Jammu and Kashmir politics by winning a seat, marking a significant milestone for the party in the region.

Additionally, seven independent candidates claimed the remaining constituencies. Among them, only three women emerged victorious from a pool of 41 female contestants and are now elected Members of the Legislative Assembly of J&K. As the newly elected legislators—Shamim Firdous, Sakeena Masood, and Shagun Parihar—prepare to take their seats, let's take a look at the journeys of these three powerhouses.

Shamim Firdous, A Resilient Leader in Habba Kadal: In the vibrant heart of Srinagar, the Habba Kadal constituency has once again embraced its roots as a stronghold for the NC, with Shamim Firdous celebrating a decisive victory. At 58 years of age, Firdous secured an impressive 12,437 votes, outpacing her closest rival, Ashok Kumar Bhat of the BJP, by a remarkable margin of 9,538 votes.

This victory not only highlights her enduring appeal but also marks a proud continuation of her legacy in the region, as she previously represented Habba Kadal in 2008 and 2014. Firdous's educational achievements are equally commendable, holding a BA and LLB with honours from Kashmir University, which she completed in 1983.

Her financial disclosures showcase her stability, revealing a total of Rs 1.04 crore in immovable property and Rs 20.40 lakh in movable assets, along with a manageable liability of Rs 13.17 lakh. Her longstanding affiliation with the NC is a testament to her resilient political journey, and it’s worth noting that the party has successfully won this seat six times since 1977.

Sakeena Masood: Resilient Return in DH Pora: In the vibrant locale of DH Pora in Kulgam, Sakeena Masood, 52, representing the NC, has achieved an extraordinary victory. With an impressive 36,623 votes, she defeated PDP candidate Gulzar Ahmad Dar by a substantial margin of 17,449 votes. Sakeena's political journey is both inspiring and poignant.

She has a rich history in politics, having previously won the Noorabad seat (now DH Pora) twice, in 1996 and 2008. However, her entry into the political arena was born from tragedy; she left medical college after her father, Wali Mohammad Itoo, was assassinated in 1994. This life-altering event propelled her to take a stand and enter politics.

With extensive experience as an MLA, MLC, and minister, Masood has built a reputation as a dedicated leader committed to her constituents. Her financial disclosures reveal significant wealth, including Rs 1.2 crore in immovable property, Rs 54 lakh in gold, and over Rs 40 lakh in bank deposits.

Shagun Parihar: A Narrow Yet Resilient Winner in Kishtwar: In the Kishtwar constituency, Shagun Parihar, 29, of the BJP, achieved a narrow victory over NC's Sajjad Kichloo, winning by just 521 votes and garnering a total of 29,053 votes. However, this triumph is steeped in personal tragedy, marking a bittersweet milestone in her political journey.

Shagun's path to politics has been profoundly influenced by the heart-wrenching loss of her father, Ajit Parihar, and her uncle, Anil Parihar, both of whom were assassinated in 2018. Their untimely deaths have left an indelible mark on Shagun, shaping her motivations and aspirations as she steps into her role as a legislator.

Armed with an MTech degree from IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Shagun has worked diligently to carve out her place in a challenging political landscape. Her financial disclosures reflect a modest background, revealing Rs 18,000 in cash, Rs 2.22 lakh in deposits, and Rs 90 lakh in immovable assets.

This election witnessed a significant increase in female candidacies, with 41 women candidates contesting across the constituencies, compared to 24 in 2014 and 67 in 2008. Women have increasingly carved out a space in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, with previous notable victories such as those of Mehbooba Mufti and Asiea Naqash, who made their mark in the elections of 2008 and 2014, respectively.