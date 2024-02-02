Loading...

Shallow fog covers Delhi, low visibility hampers flight and train services

Shallow fog enveloped the national capital on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, a layer of fog shrouded Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog was noticeable in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

New Delhi: Amid the chilling winter, shallow fog enveloped the national capital on Friday, affecting visibility in several areas and causing disruptions to flights and train services. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a layer of fog shrouded isolated areas of Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog was observed in isolated pockets of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

At 11:30 pm on Thursday, the visibility was recorded at 500 metres in Delhi's Safdarjung and East-Uttar Pradesh, while it came down to 50 metres in several areas of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand. "Visibility recorded (at 2330 hours IST of today) (<=500 metres): Haryana: Hissar- 50; Rajasthan: Churu- 50; Jharkhand: Ranchi- 50; Delhi: Safdarjung- 500; East Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur & Varanasi (Babatpur)- 500 each," IMD said in a post on X. Braving the cold weather, people were seen sitting near the fire in the New Delhi Railway Station area to protect themselves from the biting climate.

On February 1, Delhi experienced a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reached 18.6 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that various areas in Delhi-NCR will experience ongoing light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. This follows unexpected rainfall in the city yesterday.

"Currently, thunderstorms with moderate-intensity rain are occurring in many places of Delhi," IMD wrote on X."It will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi--Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Rohini, Karawal Nagarand NCR--Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Gurugram and Manesar," the tweet added.

