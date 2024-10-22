ETV Bharat / state

Two Coaches Of Shalimar Express Derail In Nagpur; No Casualties

At least two coaches of the LTT-Shalimar Express derailed in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday.

Two Coaches Of Shalimar Express Derail In Nagpur; No Casualties
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Nagpur: Two coaches of the LTT-Shalimar Express derailed here on Tuesday afternoon but there were no casualties, a railway official said.

Four wheels of the parcel van and four wheels of a coach of 18029 LTT-Shalimar Kurla Express heading from Mumbai to Kolkata derailed at Kalamna line in the city when it was crossing over to Kalamna line from Itwari line around 2 pm, he said.

No passenger was injured in the incident and railway teams reached the spot within five minutes, the official said. Top officials were at the accident spot and efforts to restore the coaches was underway, he added.

