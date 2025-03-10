Shakti App To Be Game-Changer For Women Safety In Odisha: Deputy CM Pravati Parida

Bhubaneswar: Amid growing concerns over rising crimes against women and girl children in Odisha, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Sunday asserted that the 'Shakti' application launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will be a game-changer in ensuring women safety in the state.

Addressing the second foundation day of Odisha Women in Media (OWM), an association of over 200 women media professionals from the state, the Deputy Chief Minister said that a rape survivor will no longer have to go through the ordeal of narrating what happened with her before the lawmakers and the judiciary. "Instead, she can give her statement in the Shakti app and the same will be stored as a record. This recorded statement can be used in the court. Currently, one has to go through the trauma of narrating the heinous incident before her parents, police, doctor, advocate and judge. That system will change," she said.

The government is also planning to setup a court where everything will be handled by women, be it the position of judge, lawyers or the peshkars. Here, a rape survivor can speak without any hesitation or shame, Parida stated.

The Deputy CM highlighted how women now are at the forefront of several organisations, but she noted that concerns over their safety prevails. In view of this, she has urged the women journalists to carry out a safety audit of cities they live or work in, through their work, over the next one year to find out how safe the places are for women. The government will extend all support that is required for the purpose, assured Parida, adding that women's safety is government's top priority.

She also urged OWM to consider upskilling women journalists and simultaneously help those who want to pursue journalism but are not able to do so due to financial constraints. Today, the challenge is to stand by each other and fight for everyone's rights in a society where many feel isolated. As women journalists, we should use the means available with us to support and empower other women in the society, Parida stated.

Read More

CERT-In Unveils Mahila Suraksha Cyber Guide To Safeguard Women Online