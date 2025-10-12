ETV Bharat / state

Shahnawaz Hussain Offers Chadar At Ajmer Dargah, Prays For BJP's Success In Upcoming Bihar Polls

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain offered a chadar and flowers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz.

Shahnawaz Hussain Offers Chadar At Ajmer Sharif, Prays For BJP's Success In Upcoming Bihar Polls
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 12, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ajmer: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Sunday. The minister offered a chadar and flowers as a mark of devotion at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz.

Following this, Hussain met party workers. The saffron party has yet to decide on Hussain’s candidacy; however, sources said that the BJP may field him from the Kishanganj constituency in Bihar.

Shahnawaz Hussain said, "I visited the Dargah to pay my respects. Whatever I am today is because of Garib Nawaz's shrine. I have never returned empty-handed from this Dargah. Bihar Assembly elections are approaching, and I pray for success there. I pray for a government that follows the path of development to return to power."

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases -- November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The BJP-led NDA, comprising the Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is locked in a direct contest with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) that has the Congress, the Left parties and smaller outfits as its constituents.

Read More

  1. JD(U) Finalises List Of Bihar Poll Candidates, May Drop Four Sitting MLAs
  2. Long Distance, Insecure Jobs Keep Bihar Migrants From Voting In Polls

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AJMER DARGAH SHARIFBJP LEADER REACHED AJMER DARGAHBIHAR POLLSSHAHNAWAZ HUSSAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.