Shahnawaz Hussain Offers Chadar At Ajmer Dargah, Prays For BJP's Success In Upcoming Bihar Polls
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain offered a chadar and flowers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST
Ajmer: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Sunday. The minister offered a chadar and flowers as a mark of devotion at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz.
Following this, Hussain met party workers. The saffron party has yet to decide on Hussain’s candidacy; however, sources said that the BJP may field him from the Kishanganj constituency in Bihar.
Shahnawaz Hussain said, "I visited the Dargah to pay my respects. Whatever I am today is because of Garib Nawaz's shrine. I have never returned empty-handed from this Dargah. Bihar Assembly elections are approaching, and I pray for success there. I pray for a government that follows the path of development to return to power."
The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases -- November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
The BJP-led NDA, comprising the Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is locked in a direct contest with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) that has the Congress, the Left parties and smaller outfits as its constituents.
