Shahnawaz Hussain Offers Chadar At Ajmer Dargah, Prays For BJP's Success In Upcoming Bihar Polls

Ajmer: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Sunday. The minister offered a chadar and flowers as a mark of devotion at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz.

Following this, Hussain met party workers. The saffron party has yet to decide on Hussain’s candidacy; however, sources said that the BJP may field him from the Kishanganj constituency in Bihar.

Shahnawaz Hussain said, "I visited the Dargah to pay my respects. Whatever I am today is because of Garib Nawaz's shrine. I have never returned empty-handed from this Dargah. Bihar Assembly elections are approaching, and I pray for success there. I pray for a government that follows the path of development to return to power."