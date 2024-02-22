Shahjahanpur: Municipality Chairman's Brother-in-Law Shot Dead at Wedding Ceremony

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The brother of the Municipality Chairman shot dead the latter's brother-in-law at a marriage function in Jalalabad at 10pm Wednesday night. Nihal Khan (35), brother-in-law of Shakeel Khan, chairman of Jalalabad Municipal Council of Shahjahanpur was shot dead by Kamil Khan, police informed.

Superintendent Police (SP), Dehat Manoj Awasthi, has launched a probe into the matter and investigation is underway. Sources said that the murder took place due to an altercation between the chairman's brother and the brother-on-law.

The accused, Kamil Khan is absconding since the incident and police is trying to trace him.

On an SP ticket, Shakeel Khan emerged victorious in the 2023 Jalalabad Municipality President election. A few years ago, Nihal Khan, who hailed originally from the Sultanpur village in Jalalabad, moved and settled in Mumbai. Abdul Razzaq, the nephew of Nihal, and Chairman Shakeel Khan's son was getting hitched on Sunday.



Nihal had traveled to attend the wedding with his family. The event took place in a hotel in Shahjahanpur. On Wednesday, Chauthi was organised, and the groom's side of the family traveled to the Sultanpur village. Kamil and Nihal got into a fight during the programme about something related to the catering.

The situation aggravated with Kamil shooting Nihal with his legally owned rifle. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and started tracing Kamil. When the SP arrived, he looked into the situation as well. The body has been taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem.