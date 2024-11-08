ETV Bharat / state

UP: Headless Body Of Woman Who Had Gone Missing For 5 Days Recovered From Kalan

Police said that the severed head of the 56-year-old woman was recovered from a field located 100 meters from the incident site.

Police said that as per preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the body was disposed of there after the murder was committed. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Shahjahanpur: Sensation spread after the headless body of a woman who had gone missing for about five days was found in the Kalan area. Police said that as per preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the body was disposed of there after the murder was committed. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Police said that 56-year-old Laung Shri's body was lying on the side of the highway near the Gundaur turn, almost three km away from the main town. Upon investigation, Shri's severed head was recovered from a field located 100 meters from the incident site.

Preliminary investigation revealed her to be a native of the Sanai village here. Police said that her husband Jamnath Kashyap had also passed away and she is survived by her daughter Anisha who identified the body. Anisha told police that her mother had gone missing from home on November 2.

The family had registered a missing report at the police station but nothing could be found out, Anisha told the police. This is not the time that a headless body has been found. Earlier, a female's body was also recovered from a field near the Tilhar police station area.

Circle Officer Amit Chaurasia said that prima facie this appears to be a case of murder due to a property dispute. "We are investigating all aspects and will soon figure out the criminals," he said.

TAGGED:

