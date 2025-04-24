Shahi Imam Of Jama Masjid Condemns Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

New Delhi: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Delhi Syed Ahmed Bukhari has condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in unequivocal terms. In a message after the tragic incident, Shahi Imam said that the attack has shaken the conscience.

He appealed to everyone to strongly condemn the incident. Shahi Imam has expressed concern and thoughts for the families of those, who have lost their loved ones in the attack. On the other hand, members of Anti-Terror Action Forum said they would protest in front of Pakistan High Commission against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

At the same time, all the teachers, staff and students of Jamia Hamdard University have strongly condemned the attack. Speaking on the issue, Jamia Hamdard vice-chancellor Professor M Afshar Alam said, "Terrorism has no place in any society, and we should remain united in our resolve to defeat it with unwavering courage and determination. In this hour of grief, we express our condolences to the victims and their family members. We stand in solidarity with them and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

He appealed to the government to take all necessary action to bring criminals to justice and ensure the safety of every citizen. Meanwhile, the traders have called Delhi bandh on Friday. On Wednesday evening, traders took out a candle march in Chandni Chowk.