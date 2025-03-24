On Shaheed Diwas, Revolutionary Sukhdev's Grandson Wants A New Memorial Next To India Gate

Jaipur: Anuj Thapar, grandson of freedom struggle revolutionary Sukhdev, who reached Jaipur on Sunday to attend the Shaheed Diwas event, questioned the existence of India Gate in Delhi. He demanded the installation of a new memorial in memory of martyrs, who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle as India Gate was constructed by the British, who had enslaved Indians.

The anniversary of the deaths of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru on 23 March 1931, in Lahore, is recognised as a Martyrs' Day.

"It's a paradox that people go and bow their heads before India Gate which was built by the British and the names of those who fought on behalf of the British are written on it. Are we going there and bowing our heads to Mother India?" he questioned.

Thapar said he wants a new memorial next to the popular structure. According to him, names of great people such as Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ramprasad Bismil, and Mahatma Gandhi should be inscribed in the new structure.

"This will help the coming generations to know about the sacrifices of these revolutionaries. People bow their heads to the revolutionaries of the freedom struggle on March 23, but such gestures are nothing more than customary gestures. Imbibing and living the ideas of Bhagat Singh is important. Unless his ideas are adopted, it is not possible to understand Bhagat Singh," Thapar added.

Ashfaq Khan, grandson of Amar shaheed Ashfaqulla Khan, said his grandfather was hanged in Faizabad jail on 19 December 1927 after the Kakori incident. He said that this message should go to the whole country about how 23-24-year-old youth made supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the country.

Ashfaq Khan. (ETV Bharat)

Khan spoke about the friendship of pandit Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqulla Khan. They set up a perfect example of Hindu-Muslim unity in that era. Khan spoke about the famous poem of Ashfaqulla Khan, which he had recited before he was hanged. "Kuchh aarzoo nahi hai bas aarzoo itni si hai, rakh de koi khak-e-watan kafan mein," his grandson said.

Indore's Amar shaheed Syed Shahadat Ali's great grandson Khalid Khan Khilji, while talking to the media, said that in the current circumstances of the country, events involving the participation of families of revolutionaries are much needed. In 1857, Syed Shahadat Ali had blazed the trail of revolution by sacrificing his life. The revolutionary had launched a daring attack on the British officials and he suffered a lot of financial loss due to that.

Thereafter, no British officer ever dared to come to Indore. Khalid Khan Khilji said that the result of the wave of revolution that lasted from 1857 to 1947 is that India got independence. He said it is very important for the new generation to remember and imbibe the spirit of those revolutionaries who attained martyrdom.