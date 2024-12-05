ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah To Arrive In Tripura To Attend NEC Plenary Sessions on Dec 20

The NEC meeting, earlier postponed due to the floods, comes when Tripura is facing a backlash over anti-Hindu violence.

File photo of Amit Shah (ETV Bharat)
Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tripura on December 19 to participate at the two-day North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary sessions in Agartala.

Notably, Tripura has been facing a backlash over anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh.

A senior official of Tripura government, on condition of anonymity, said the NEC plenary was originally slated for August 31 and September 1 but was postponed due to flooding in the region.

“It was later decided to hold the session in Tripura on December 20 and 21. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia are likely to attend it,” he said.

Shah is expected to arrive in Agartala on the evening of December 19. He is likely to meet some BJP functionaries before attending the NEC meeting the next day. Shah may leave Tripura after the meeting on December 20.

The plenary session will witness participation of all Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries from the seven northeastern states.

“Preparations are underway and security has been tightened to ensure that the event proceeds without any hitches,” the official added.

This is for the first time that Tripura will be holding the NEC meeting. The NEC was set up under the North-Eastern Council Act of 1971 and acts as a planning and advisory body for the northeastern states.

