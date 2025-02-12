ETV Bharat / state

Shah, Nadda Summon Manipur MLAs For Consensus On CM, To Sort Out Crisis

New Delhi: To select a consensus candidate for the Chief Minister’s post in Manipur, the central BJP leadership are meeting with all the party legislators from Manipur here on Tuesday.

Sources in the Manipur BJP told ETV Bharat that all the BJP MLAs have already arrived in the national capital. “The meeting will choose a consensus candidate for the CM position in Manipur,” said a senior leader of the party privy to the development. Senior BJP leaders like Amity Shah, JP Nadda, and BL Santhosh among others are meeting Manipur BJP legislators.

In the 60-member Assembly, the BJP has 32 MLAs including seven from Kuki community. The resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh almost two years after the ethnic conflict broke out between the Kuki and Meetei communities in the state compelled the BJP to select a consensus candidate who is also acceptable to the Kukis. N Biren Singh, being a Meetei, was opposed by most of the Kuki community leaders as well as sitting legislators.

Biren Singh’s resignation on Sunday came after nearly 21 months of violence in the State, with over 250 persons being killed and several thousands displaced. He submitted his resignation to Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda in New Delhi.

“We have been demanding the resignation of N Biren Singh, who was found involved in inciting the violence in Manipur,” said Ginza Vualzong, spokesperson of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a civil society organisation of the Kukis to ETV Bharat.