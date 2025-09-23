ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Holds Meeting On Waterlogging Problem In Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Area

Shah, who is on a Gujarat visit, said he has directed officials to resolve the waterlogging problem in the constituency in the next few years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah plants a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, September 23. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 23, 2025 at 11:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss measures to tackle the problem of waterlogging in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar.

Shah, who is on a Gujarat visit, said he has directed officials to resolve the waterlogging problem in the constituency in the next few years.

Officials presented an action plan to him on how they will resolve the issue at the meeting in the state capital, a government release said.

Shah reviewed the presentation and gave the necessary instructions, it said.

Later, speaking at an event in Kalol town, Shah said, "Instructions have been given to officials to resolve the waterlogging issue of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha area. By next year, the problem will be solved substantially." The Union minister also inaugurated or laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 114 crore in Kalol town of Gandhinagar district.

The BJP leader later visited his home town of Mansa and prayed at Ma Bahuchar temple, a party release said.

Also Read

Next-Gen GST Reforms Testament To Modi's Resolve To Serve Poor, Farmers: Shah

Ensuring A 'Divyang' Contributes To Nation Building Should Be Society's Responsibility: Amit Shah

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GANDHINAGAR CONSTITUENCYGUJARATAHMEDABADAMIT SHAH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.