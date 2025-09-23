ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Holds Meeting On Waterlogging Problem In Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Area

Union Home Minister Amit Shah plants a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, September 23. ( IANS )

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss measures to tackle the problem of waterlogging in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar.

Shah, who is on a Gujarat visit, said he has directed officials to resolve the waterlogging problem in the constituency in the next few years.

Officials presented an action plan to him on how they will resolve the issue at the meeting in the state capital, a government release said.

Shah reviewed the presentation and gave the necessary instructions, it said.