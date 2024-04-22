Shadow of Sandeshkhali Looms: TMC 'link' in Women Assault Surfaces in WB's Santipur Before LS Polls

Shadow of Sandeshkhali Looms: TMC link in Women Assault Surfaces in WB's Santipur

A man, reportedly TMC supporter, has been accused of molesting women in Santipur. BJP candidate Jagannath Sarkar said complaints have been lodged against him but no action has ever been taken. Ranaghat SP said the allegations are being investigated.

Santipur (West Bengal): The shadow of Sandeshkhali, which came to the limelight following violence over allegations of sexual harassment and land grab by local TMC leaders, now looms in West Bengal's Santipur. Here, allegations have been raised against a TMC supporter of molesting women in the area.

BJP candidate from Ranaghat, Jagannath Sarkar said that he has informed the administration several times but no action has been taken against the accused, whom he claimed is a supporter of the ruling TMC party. The incident has surfaced in Karamchapur area of Bagachapur village panchayat in Santipur police station area.

Sarkar alleged that a person named Pradeep Sarkar has been behaving indecently with women for many years. "He enters houses at night and molests women. I have submitted many written complaints to police but no action has ever been taken. A few days ago, the accused was found attempting to molest a woman but he ran away seeing the family members," Sarkar said.

Following the incident, the angry locals filed a written complaint against the accused at the police station. However, even after 72 hours, the accused is seen roaming around in the area, Sarkar said alleging that he is also threatening the complainants or dire consequences. Sarkar visited the area on Sunday and after interacting with the women, assured them of stern action against the accused.

A local resident Sanji Sarkar complained, "A few days ago, the accused entered my house taking advantage of the darkness and tried to misbehave with women. He is associated with TMC and so the administration does not take any action against him."

Echoing the same, Sarkar alleged that the officer-in-charge of Santipur police station has a good relationship with Pradeep else he cannot go scot-free for so many days. If the accused is not arrested immediately, we will launch a movement in the coming day, he added.

Braj Kishore Goswami, TMC MLA from Santipur said, "If such incidents happen to women, then it is very unfortunate. I also want the accused to be arrested. However, I would also like to point out that the concerned panchayat is run by BJP. The panchayat head could have raised concerns about the issue. I will look into the matter."

When contacted, Ranaghat Superintendent of Police Kumar Saniraj said, “A complaint was also filed on behalf of the accused's family. We have received complaints from both the sides. An attempt is being made to give an unnecessary political colour to the issue. The case is being investigated."

