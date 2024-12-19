'I Knew This Was Coming...', Says Giani Harpreet Singh After SGPC Suspends Him From Jathedar's Post For 15 Days

Ludhiana: The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) has suspended Giani Harpreet Singh from the post of Takht Damdama Sahib's Jathedar for 15 days. A sub-committee has also been formed to probe into the allegations levelled against Harpreet Singh.

Till the committee submits its report, SGPC has temporarily relieved Harpreet Singh from the Jathedar's duties and Takht Damdama Sahib's head granthi Jagtar Singh has been entrusted the Jathedar's responsibilities for the time being.

SGPC held a meeting at Gurdwara Degsar Sahib Katana in Ludhiana in this regard on Thursday. During which, it was decided to withdraw Harpreet Singh's responsibilities of Jathedar for the time being. It has been informed that he will not be able to attend any meeting as Jathedar until the investigation is completed.

Notably, Harpreet Singh's relative Gurpreet Singh's son, Mukhtar Sahib had filed a complaint with SGPC against him. This complaint was discussed at the meeting and in view of the dignity of the office, it was agreed that an investigation is needed to probe into the allegations.

Thus a sub-committee was set up to investigate the matter. Senior vice president of the Shiromani Committee Raghujit Singh Virk, general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala and an internal member Daljit Singh Bhinder have been included in this committee. The sub-committee will conduct a complete investigation and submit its report within 15 days.

Meanwhile, soon after SGPC announced Harpreet Singh's suspension, he said that he is not surprised to hear the decision because he was already aware of it. "I knew this was coming. It is very surprising that the party, from where the allegations were levelled, has also been appointed as a member of this investigation committee. What has happened to me is nothing new. The same phenomenon happened to the previous Jathedars and the future Jathedars too will undergo the same fate," he said.