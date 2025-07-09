ETV Bharat / state

SGPC Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami Demands Death Penalty For Sacrilege

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the culprits of sacrilege should get the death penalty.

SGPC Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami Demands Death Penalty For Sacrilege
File photo of SGPC Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST

1 Min Read

Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President and senior advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday demanded the death penalty of the culprits of sacrilege.

Dhami said, “The culprits of sacrilege should get the death penalty. After 2015, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government brought a strict law against sacrilege by amending Section 295-A, but till date, neither the incidents of sacrilege that took place in Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib Sri Darbar Sahib and elsewhere have been properly investigated nor have any of the culprits been punished.”

Dhami, while explaining the sacrilege, said, “Not only Sri Guru Granth Sahib or Gutka Sahib, but also those who desecrate Sikh shrines should be given strict punishment under the law."

"The special session of the Legislative Assembly, which has been convened, to bring a bill regarding sacrilege should not become just a political show, but the real culprits should be punished," he demanded.

Dhami also advised the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government regarding the celebration of the 350th centenary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, saying that this is the right of the SGPC and Sikh institutions.

"On July 14, the SGPC will hold an important meeting of all Sikh organisations, in which key decisions regarding the centenary of the Gurus will be taken," Dhami added.

