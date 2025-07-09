ETV Bharat / state

SGPC Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami Demands Death Penalty For Sacrilege

Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President and senior advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday demanded the death penalty of the culprits of sacrilege.

Dhami said, “The culprits of sacrilege should get the death penalty. After 2015, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government brought a strict law against sacrilege by amending Section 295-A, but till date, neither the incidents of sacrilege that took place in Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib Sri Darbar Sahib and elsewhere have been properly investigated nor have any of the culprits been punished.”

Dhami, while explaining the sacrilege, said, “Not only Sri Guru Granth Sahib or Gutka Sahib, but also those who desecrate Sikh shrines should be given strict punishment under the law."

"The special session of the Legislative Assembly, which has been convened, to bring a bill regarding sacrilege should not become just a political show, but the real culprits should be punished," he demanded.