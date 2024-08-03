SGPC Accountant Killed By 'Sewadar' Over Family Dispute in Amritsar

Amritsar: An accountant of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Darbara Singh, was killed in an attack by a 'sewadar' of the office, Sukhbir Singh, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place at the branch office over a family dispute that escalated into a deadly attack.

Sewadar Singh was attacked in the chest by Sukhbir with a sharp-edged sword, which caused him severe injury. Soon after the incident, Darbara Singh was sent to Sri Guru Ramdas Hospital for treatment where doctors declared him dead.

Secretary of SGPC Pratap Singh said that both the employees belonging to SGPC argued over a domestic conflict at lunchtime. The dispute escalated to such an extent that Sukhbir Singh attacked Darbara with a sword causing serious injury.

He further stated the victim died in the hospital while undergoing treatment while Sukhbir Singh, who attacked Darbara Singh would be suspended immediately. A complaint will be lodged with the police for further action, he added.