ETV Bharat / state

SGPC Accountant Killed By 'Sewadar' Over Family Dispute in Amritsar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Secretary of SGPC Pratap Singh said both the employees, Darbara Singh and Sukhbir Singh, belonging to the SGPC office, had an altercation over some domestic issues at lunchtime. The dispute escalated to such an extent that Darbara Singh was fatally attacked with a sword by the 'Sewadar', causing serious injury and being declared dead after reaching the hospital.

An account clerk of SGPC, Darbara Singh, was killed in an attack by a 'sewadar' of the office, Sukhbir Singh, an official said on Saturday.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Amritsar: An accountant of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Darbara Singh, was killed in an attack by a 'sewadar' of the office, Sukhbir Singh, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place at the branch office over a family dispute that escalated into a deadly attack.

Sewadar Singh was attacked in the chest by Sukhbir with a sharp-edged sword, which caused him severe injury. Soon after the incident, Darbara Singh was sent to Sri Guru Ramdas Hospital for treatment where doctors declared him dead.

Secretary of SGPC Pratap Singh said that both the employees belonging to SGPC argued over a domestic conflict at lunchtime. The dispute escalated to such an extent that Sukhbir Singh attacked Darbara with a sword causing serious injury.

He further stated the victim died in the hospital while undergoing treatment while Sukhbir Singh, who attacked Darbara Singh would be suspended immediately. A complaint will be lodged with the police for further action, he added.

Read More

  1. 2 Uttar Pradesh Men Killed In Fight Between Two Groups, 4 Taken Into Police Custody
  2. Kidnapped Assam Boy Found Dead In Arunachal Pradesh

Amritsar: An accountant of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Darbara Singh, was killed in an attack by a 'sewadar' of the office, Sukhbir Singh, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place at the branch office over a family dispute that escalated into a deadly attack.

Sewadar Singh was attacked in the chest by Sukhbir with a sharp-edged sword, which caused him severe injury. Soon after the incident, Darbara Singh was sent to Sri Guru Ramdas Hospital for treatment where doctors declared him dead.

Secretary of SGPC Pratap Singh said that both the employees belonging to SGPC argued over a domestic conflict at lunchtime. The dispute escalated to such an extent that Sukhbir Singh attacked Darbara with a sword causing serious injury.

He further stated the victim died in the hospital while undergoing treatment while Sukhbir Singh, who attacked Darbara Singh would be suspended immediately. A complaint will be lodged with the police for further action, he added.

Read More

  1. 2 Uttar Pradesh Men Killed In Fight Between Two Groups, 4 Taken Into Police Custody
  2. Kidnapped Assam Boy Found Dead In Arunachal Pradesh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SEWADAR KILLS SGPC CLERKSGPC CLERK KILLED BY SEWADAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.