SFI-UK Protests During Mamata's Speech At Oxford: It's Normal, Says Left; TMC Claims 'Planned'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apparently felt the heat of RG Kar Hospital incident in London during her speech.

The SFI-UK, a left-wing organisation, raised slogans against the CM over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the government hospital in Kolkata in August 2024 while she was speaking on "Social Development: Development of Women, Children and the Marginalised" at Kellogg College of Oxford University. Banerjee, however, continued her speech in her own style, highlighting her support for students' agitation and democratic rights.

What SFI says on students' body protest?

The central committee of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) has claimed that it is a vocal protest by SFI-UK against the "corrupt and undemocratic rule" of Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress. Mayukh Biswas, SFI general secretary said, "You go to Oxford and give a speech full of lies and we will listen silently? This will not happen. The pain of the RG Kar incident is still fresh. The SFI will question Mamata Banerjee and her army about the plight of democracy, education, health and industry on campus. When the state is drowning in unemployment, questions will be raised against her lies of reducing unemployment to 46 percent, be it England or the English market."

During CM's speech at Kellogg College, SFI supporters held placards and protested. In addition to demanding evidence in support of Mamata's claim that she is a pioneer in the social development of the state, the protesters also raised their voices about the rape and murder of a doctor in the RG Kar Hospital. "Why are there no student union elections in colleges and universities in West Bengal for the last six years? Why are students repeatedly being tortured and attacked for their democratic rights in Jadavpur University?" SFI workers asked the CM.

Protesters were 'outsiders': Kunal Ghosh

The ruling party of the state has strongly condemned the protests during the Chief Minister's speech in Oxford. Trinamool has claimed that it was pre-planned. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who is accompanying the Chief Minister, reacted to the incident sarcastically, saying, "Mamata Banerjee has blown up the planned incivility of the Left-BJP in Oxford." Terming the protesters as outsiders, Ghosh said that those who protested are not Oxford University students. "Their intention was to sabotage the meeting, but with the warm support of the public, their plan failed. CM calmly dismissed them and gave an extraordinary speech. The public and students were impressed by it."

Ghosh also highlighted on social media how well Mamata Banerjee handled the entire situation in her own style during her speech. "When someone commented in the middle of her speech, 'You are lying!', she calmly said, "Why are you insulting the country? Go to Bengal and strengthen your parties'," Ghosh wrote.