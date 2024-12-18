ETV Bharat / state

4 Arrested, Over 100 SFI Activists Booked By Police For Protest Against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed

High drama unfolded at the Kerala University campus on Tuesday when SFI activists barged inside when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was attending a lecture.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have arrested four activists of the Student Federation of India (SFI), student wing of the ruling CPI(M), during a protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Kerala University Senate campus on Tuesday evening. The activists were later released on bail, according to the Cantonment Police.

As per reports, police have filed cases against more than 100 SFI members who were a part of the agitation, on charges of unlawful assembly and holding a protest march without prior permission.

High drama unfolded on Tuesday when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was attending a lecture, as activists of the SFI launched protest against him at the Kerala University Senate campus despite presence of police forces. The protesters barged inside the campus and rushed towards the Senate Hall, where Governor Khan was attending the seminar. A scuffle broke out when police tried to stop the protesters from entering the Senate Hall.

The protesting SFI activists accused Governor Khan of attempting to 'saffronise' universities in the state, and also criticised him over the appointment of vice-chancellors in different universities.

Governor Khan, on the other hand, lashed out at the reporters who questioned him about the SFI protests. "What is my role in it? Why are you asking this question to me? Go and ask the police commissioner," said Governor when he was asked about inaction of police.

The ongoing conflict between SFI, CPI(M) and Governor Khan, sparked by various political issues, has led to heightened tension in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have arrested four activists of the Student Federation of India (SFI), student wing of the ruling CPI(M), during a protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Kerala University Senate campus on Tuesday evening. The activists were later released on bail, according to the Cantonment Police.

As per reports, police have filed cases against more than 100 SFI members who were a part of the agitation, on charges of unlawful assembly and holding a protest march without prior permission.

High drama unfolded on Tuesday when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was attending a lecture, as activists of the SFI launched protest against him at the Kerala University Senate campus despite presence of police forces. The protesters barged inside the campus and rushed towards the Senate Hall, where Governor Khan was attending the seminar. A scuffle broke out when police tried to stop the protesters from entering the Senate Hall.

The protesting SFI activists accused Governor Khan of attempting to 'saffronise' universities in the state, and also criticised him over the appointment of vice-chancellors in different universities.

Governor Khan, on the other hand, lashed out at the reporters who questioned him about the SFI protests. "What is my role in it? Why are you asking this question to me? Go and ask the police commissioner," said Governor when he was asked about inaction of police.

The ongoing conflict between SFI, CPI(M) and Governor Khan, sparked by various political issues, has led to heightened tension in the state.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA GOVERNOR ARIF MOHAMMED KHANKERALA UNIVERSITY PROTESTSTUDENT FEDERATION OF INDIACPIMSFI ACTIVISTS ARRESTED IN KERALA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.