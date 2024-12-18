4 Arrested, Over 100 SFI Activists Booked By Police For Protest Against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have arrested four activists of the Student Federation of India (SFI), student wing of the ruling CPI(M), during a protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Kerala University Senate campus on Tuesday evening. The activists were later released on bail, according to the Cantonment Police.

As per reports, police have filed cases against more than 100 SFI members who were a part of the agitation, on charges of unlawful assembly and holding a protest march without prior permission.

High drama unfolded on Tuesday when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was attending a lecture, as activists of the SFI launched protest against him at the Kerala University Senate campus despite presence of police forces. The protesters barged inside the campus and rushed towards the Senate Hall, where Governor Khan was attending the seminar. A scuffle broke out when police tried to stop the protesters from entering the Senate Hall.

The protesting SFI activists accused Governor Khan of attempting to 'saffronise' universities in the state, and also criticised him over the appointment of vice-chancellors in different universities.

Governor Khan, on the other hand, lashed out at the reporters who questioned him about the SFI protests. "What is my role in it? Why are you asking this question to me? Go and ask the police commissioner," said Governor when he was asked about inaction of police.

The ongoing conflict between SFI, CPI(M) and Governor Khan, sparked by various political issues, has led to heightened tension in the state.