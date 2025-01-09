ETV Bharat / state

Sexual Harassment Case: Court In Kerala Sends Businessman Chemmanur To Judicial Custody

Kochi: A court here on Thursday remanded prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur to judicial custody after he was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a sexual harassment case filed against him by Malayalam actress Honey Rose.

Chemmanur, whose arrest was recorded on Wednesday evening, was produced before the Ernakulam Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court II on Thursday afternoon.

Seeking bail for Chemmanur, his counsel argued that he had not committed any wrongdoing. However, the prosecution strongly opposed the plea, stating there was substantial evidence to suggest he had committed a serious offence.