Sexual Harassment Case: Court In Kerala Sends Businessman Chemmanur To Judicial Custody

The prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur was produced before the Ernakulam Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court II on Thursday afternoon.

PTI

Kochi: A court here on Thursday remanded prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur to judicial custody after he was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a sexual harassment case filed against him by Malayalam actress Honey Rose.

Chemmanur, whose arrest was recorded on Wednesday evening, was produced before the Ernakulam Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court II on Thursday afternoon.

Seeking bail for Chemmanur, his counsel argued that he had not committed any wrongdoing. However, the prosecution strongly opposed the plea, stating there was substantial evidence to suggest he had committed a serious offence.

After hearing the arguments, the court sent the businessman to a 14-day judicial remand. Chemmanur has been charged under Section 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for making sexually coloured remarks as a form of sexual harassment, as well as Section 67 of the IT Act for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, the police stated.

In her complaint, Rose accused him of making "repeated sexually coloured" remarks towards her.

