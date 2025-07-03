ETV Bharat / state

Sexual Assault-Robbery On Highway In Pune: Cops Release Sketch Of Accused

Pune: Police have released the sketch of one of the two men accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and robbing women after their car halted on a roadside in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said.

The shocking incident took place at around 4.15 am on Monday on a highway near Bhigwan in Daund town when a group of people was travelling in a car to the temple town of Pandharpur in neighbouring Solapur district, according to police.

"Based on the description given by the victims, the sketch of one of the accused involved in the crime has been released. We appeal to people to contact cops in case they come across any information about the accused," Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Sandip Singh Gill said on Wednesday.

In case people have relevant information related to the incident, they can contact sub- divisional police officer Bapurao Dadas, Assistant Police Inspectors Rahul Gawade and Dattaji Mohite on mobile phone numbers - 9049664673, 9823165080 and 8308844004 - respectively, police said.

The teenage girl was sexually assaulted and three women were robbed of gold jewellery by two motorbike-borne unidentified persons when the car driver stopped the vehicle to answer nature's call.