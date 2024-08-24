ETV Bharat / state

Sexual Assault of Kindergarten Girls At Badlapur Has Hit Maharashtra's Image: Sharad Pawar

author img

By PTI

Published : 5 hours ago

Updated : 4 hours ago

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar broke his silence on the Badlapur sexual assault case, asserting that it has dented Maharashtra's image in the country. Pawar made the remarks during a silent protest in Pune on

File photo of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar
File photo of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar (ANI)

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Badlapur incident involving the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school has hit the image of Maharashtra in the country. He accused the state government of forgetting that the responsibility for the safety of women lies with it.

Pawar, who took part in a silent protest in Pune, said the government is insensitive if it thinks the opposition is playing politics over the Badlapur incident. “The Badlapur incident has hit the image of Maharashtra in the country,” said the chief of NCP (SP), which is a constituent of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also comprising Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Pawar said such an incident has taken place in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji who used to chop off the hands of culprits involved in crimes against women. The alleged sexual assault on two 4-year-old girls by a male attendant at a school in Badlapur of Thane district had led to a massive protest in the town on Tuesday, with thousands of people blocking roads and railway tracks and clashing with the police.

The MVA had called for a ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ on August 24 to protest against the crime against the young girls. However, the Bombay High Court on Friday restrained political parties or individuals from proceeding with the bandh on August 24 or any future date over the incident.

Read More

  1. Uddhav Thackeray Appeals All To Participate In Maharashtra Bandh On Aug 24 For Daughters' Safety
  2. Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Badlapur Sexual Abuse; Hearing Today

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Badlapur incident involving the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school has hit the image of Maharashtra in the country. He accused the state government of forgetting that the responsibility for the safety of women lies with it.

Pawar, who took part in a silent protest in Pune, said the government is insensitive if it thinks the opposition is playing politics over the Badlapur incident. “The Badlapur incident has hit the image of Maharashtra in the country,” said the chief of NCP (SP), which is a constituent of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also comprising Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Pawar said such an incident has taken place in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji who used to chop off the hands of culprits involved in crimes against women. The alleged sexual assault on two 4-year-old girls by a male attendant at a school in Badlapur of Thane district had led to a massive protest in the town on Tuesday, with thousands of people blocking roads and railway tracks and clashing with the police.

The MVA had called for a ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ on August 24 to protest against the crime against the young girls. However, the Bombay High Court on Friday restrained political parties or individuals from proceeding with the bandh on August 24 or any future date over the incident.

Read More

  1. Uddhav Thackeray Appeals All To Participate In Maharashtra Bandh On Aug 24 For Daughters' Safety
  2. Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Badlapur Sexual Abuse; Hearing Today
Last Updated : 4 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHARAD PAWARMAHARASHTRA SEXUAL ASSAULT CASENCP CHIEFBADLAPUR SEXUAL ABUSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.