Sexual Assault Case: Suraj Revanna's CID Custody Ends Today

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

Dr Suraj Revanna, 36, a gastroenterologist, got elected to Karnataka Legislative Council from Hassan in 2021. He has been accused of sexually assaulting two male JD(S) workers. The case is being probed by CID.

Dr Suraj Revanna, JD(S) MLC (ETV Bharat Photo)

Bengaluru: The custody of Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Dr Suraj Revanna, who was arrested in connection with an alleged sodomy case, is set to end today. It is being said that he is likely to be taken into custody by CID again for further questioning.

On June 23, Suraj Revanna, 36, was produced before the Special Court for Elected Representatives and the judge gave his custody to CID for seven days. The investigators have recorded his statements and made him undergo a medical examination. Sources said CID will produce him before court this afternoon and appeal to extend his custody for further questioning.

Suraj, a gastroenterologist by profession, has been accused of sexually assaulting two male party workers. Based on their complaint, a case of unnatural offences was registered against him at Holenarasipur Rural police station.

Suraj was arrested under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on June 22. Later, the state government ordered handing over the investigations of the case to the CID.

Suraj did his MS in general surgery in 2015 and was elected from Hassan to Karnataka Legislative Council in 2021.

Suraj's younger brother Prajwal Revanna is the prime accused in a sex video scandal and has been sent to judicial custody till July 8.

