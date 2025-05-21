Sex Racket Busted, Seven Call Girls And Three Customers Arrested In UP's Bareilly

Bareilly: Police on Wednesday busted a sex racket being run from a hotel at Izzatnagar in Bareilly district.

Police raided the hotel and arrested seven call girls and three customers. Among the call girls caught by police, three are from West Bengal and one each from Jharkhand, Lucknow, Badaun and Rajasthan.

Bareilly police had received a tip-off of sex trade at Sambhav Hotel in Izzatnagar. Police was informed that the the hotel's owners Jyoti Patel and Reshma got call girls from outside and gave rooms to customers without verifying their identification. Police during the raid recovered several materials including performance enhancement medicines from the hotel.

Circle Officer III Pankaj Srivastava said the call girls were in the business to lead a lavish lifestyle. He said Sumit Sharma, Channu Khan and Gausha Mohammad, all residents of Bareilly, were in the hotel as customers when they were arrested along with the call girls. "Hotel owners Jyoti Patel and Reshma are absconding, and the police are searching for them. The police have recovered Rs 82,500, sex enhancing materials and many other items from the accused," he said.

Police said the accused during interrogation said the sex racket was being run from the hotel for a long time. While a case has been registered, the accused have been sent to custody after medical examination.