Sex Racket Busted In Thane; Woman Held On Wednesday

Thane: Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket and rescued two other women who were forced into prostitution in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip, members of the police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) used a decoy to apprehend the accused woman, who used social media to operate the racket, near a hotel close to Ambernath railway station, they said. Two other women, aged 25 and 26, who were forced into flesh trade were sent to a rescue home, the AHTC official said. An FIR was registered against the arrested woman under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.