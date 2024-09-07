ETV Bharat / state

Three Sewage Workers From West Bengal Suffocate To Death In Cuttack Septic Tank

Cuttack: Three labourers died of asphyxiation while undertaking septic tank construction work in an apartment at Trisulia in Odisha’s Cuttack on Friday, September 6. The deceased were identified as Abu Taheer Ali (36), Almin Sheikh (27) and Krishna Kishore Sarkar (38), all from Nadia district in West Bengal.

Cuttack Additional DCP Anil Mishra said that a building was being constructed between Naranpur and Bel Gachiya and three workers have been appointed for the construction of a septic tank there. Two of these labourers entered the septic tank to take out the wooden planks used for roof centring on Friday.

"All of a sudden, they fell unconscious upon entering. The third labourer called for them, but they did not respond. To save them, he too entered the tank and fell unconscious," Mishra said. Fire services personnel rescued them in critical condition and rushed them to a local hospital where they were declared dead.

Additional DCP Mishra said that eyewitnesses in their statement said the labourers became senseless after entering the septic tank due to asphyxiation. "A case of unnatural death has been filed. Investigation is underway and action will be taken against those responsible for the incident," the DCP added.

A fire service personnel said that the septic tank had a very narrow opening. "We entered the tank by breaking the wall with a drill machine. We managed to rescue all three labourers in senseless condition. Unfortunately, they died of asphyxiation after being rescued and rushed to the hospital,” the personnel added.

