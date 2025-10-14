Sevoke-Rangpo Rail Project Which Aims To Link Sikkim With Country's Rail Network By 2027 Nears Completion
Once the project gets completed, the strategic infrastructure development will play a crucial role in improving socio-economic conditions, providing enhanced accessibility, and strengthening national integration.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Sevoke-Rangpo Railway project which is expected to be operational by 2027 is set to provide rail connectivity between Sikkim and West Bengal which will connect the Himalayan state to the national rail network for the first time.
Informing the progress, Arun Kumar Chaudhary, General Manager (Construction), Northeast Frontier Railway and Hari Mohan Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, IRCON International Limited, said so far, including the nearing completion of major components such as 14 tunnels and 23 bridges, while also outlining various challenges affecting the pace of work.
As per railways, about 45 km long Sevoke-Rangpo with 41.5 km in West Bengal and 3.5 km in Sikkim will connect the Himalayan state to the nation rail network Once the project gets completed, the strategic infrastructure development will play a crucial role in improving socio-economic conditions, providing enhanced accessibility, and strengthening national integration.
This connectivity would significantly reduce travel time, boosting tourism, and facilitate trade and commerce. Railway remains dedicated to the timely completion of this transformative project, ensuring that the benefits of improved rail infrastructure reach the people of West Bengal and Sikkim at the earliest.
As per Rajya Sabha's recent data, Sevoke - Rangpo new line project has been taken up in the first phase for connecting with the IR network (Rangpo is 40 km short of Gangtok). Cost of the project is Rs 11,973 crore. An expenditure of Rs 8,358 crore has been incurred on the project up to March, 2025. An outlay of Rs 2940 crore has been provided for 2025-26. The project is one of the most difficult new railway line projects as the terrain passes through young Himalayas, which are full of geological surprises and numerous problems.
“This section predominantly involves tunneling 39 Km out of 44 Km of length in tunnels. By now, 32 km of tunneling has been completed. Completion of Railway project/s depends on various factors like quick land acquisition by state government, forest clearance by officials of forest department, shifting of infringing utilities, statutory clearances from various authorities, geological and topographical conditions of area, and law and order situation in the area of project's site, number of working months in a year for particular project site. All these factors affect the completion time and cost of the project,” the data states.
According to the Ministry of Railway, the foundation stone of this project was laid by the Ministry of Railway at Sevoke (West Bengal) in 2009 and at Rangpo (Sikkim) on the same day. Out of a total length of 44.96 km, 38.65 km (86 per cent) is in tunnels, 2.24 km (5 per cent) in Bridges and 4.79 km (9 per cent) length in open cutting/filling of station yards. The proposed line consists of 14 tunnels with the longest tunnel of 5.30 km and the smallest tunnel covering 538 meters.
