ETV Bharat / state

Sevoke-Rangpo Rail Project Which Aims To Link Sikkim With Country's Rail Network By 2027 Nears Completion

New Delhi: Sevoke-Rangpo Railway project which is expected to be operational by 2027 is set to provide rail connectivity between Sikkim and West Bengal which will connect the Himalayan state to the national rail network for the first time.

Informing the progress, Arun Kumar Chaudhary, General Manager (Construction), Northeast Frontier Railway and Hari Mohan Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, IRCON International Limited, said so far, including the nearing completion of major components such as 14 tunnels and 23 bridges, while also outlining various challenges affecting the pace of work.

As per railways, about 45 km long Sevoke-Rangpo with 41.5 km in West Bengal and 3.5 km in Sikkim will connect the Himalayan state to the nation rail network Once the project gets completed, the strategic infrastructure development will play a crucial role in improving socio-economic conditions, providing enhanced accessibility, and strengthening national integration.

This connectivity would significantly reduce travel time, boosting tourism, and facilitate trade and commerce. Railway remains dedicated to the timely completion of this transformative project, ensuring that the benefits of improved rail infrastructure reach the people of West Bengal and Sikkim at the earliest.