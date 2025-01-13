ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Severing Udders Of Three Cows In Bengaluru

The accused was remanded to 14 days judicial custody for cutting the udders of cows in Vinayakanagar of Chamarajpet in the wee hours of Sunday.

By PTI

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 9:35 AM IST

Bengaluru: The Cottonpet police in Bengaluru on Monday arrested a man in connection with severing the udders of three cows, police sources said. The accused, Syed Nasru, had cut the udders of the cows in Vinayakanagar of Chamarajpet in the wee hours of Sunday, they said.

The accused has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody. Nasru was said to be in an inebriated state when he committed the crime, the sources said. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a strong view of the incident and directed the Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda to crack the case.

The incident led to tension in the area, with the BJP announcing that it would observe 'Black Sankranti' if the culprits were not held immediately. The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, who visited the spot on Sunday, had called it a display of 'Jehadi mindset'.

