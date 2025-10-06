ETV Bharat / state

Day Two Of Chaos: Severe Traffic Snarl On Vijayawada-Hyderabad After Dussehra Holidays

Hyderabad: A major traffic snarl, stretching to several kilometres on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway, continued for the second consecutive day, causing inconvenience to travelers returning to the capital city after Dussehra holidays.

The situation remained unchanged on Monday morning as vehicles crawled for nearly four kilometres between Chittyal and Peddakaparthi in Nalgonda district. According to police, the congestion was caused due to ongoing bridge construction work at both Peddakaparthi and Chittyal, narrowing down the road and forcing vehicles to move in single lanes.

The situation worsened as a large number of vehicles returned towards Hyderabad after the festive break, leading to a bottleneck. Motorists complained that they were stuck on the highway for hours, with many buses, cars, and heavy trucks lined up for miles. “We have been moving at a snail’s pace for the last two hours. There’s hardly any space to overtake or move freely,” said a commuter returning from Vijayawada.