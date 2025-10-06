Day Two Of Chaos: Severe Traffic Snarl On Vijayawada-Hyderabad After Dussehra Holidays
Published : October 6, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: A major traffic snarl, stretching to several kilometres on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway, continued for the second consecutive day, causing inconvenience to travelers returning to the capital city after Dussehra holidays.
The situation remained unchanged on Monday morning as vehicles crawled for nearly four kilometres between Chittyal and Peddakaparthi in Nalgonda district. According to police, the congestion was caused due to ongoing bridge construction work at both Peddakaparthi and Chittyal, narrowing down the road and forcing vehicles to move in single lanes.
The situation worsened as a large number of vehicles returned towards Hyderabad after the festive break, leading to a bottleneck. Motorists complained that they were stuck on the highway for hours, with many buses, cars, and heavy trucks lined up for miles. “We have been moving at a snail’s pace for the last two hours. There’s hardly any space to overtake or move freely,” said a commuter returning from Vijayawada.
The problem extended to other key junctions as well. At Pantangi toll plaza as well as at Choutuppal and Dandu Malkapuram, traffic moved sluggishly throughout the morning. Traffic police deployed additional personnel to regulate the movement and ease congestion, but with limited success due to the sheer volume of vehicles on the road. Officials urged commuters to remain patient and avoid unnecessary travel until the rush subsides.
Meanwhile, the traffic woes were not limited to the highway. In Hyderabad, heavy congestion was also reported from Chintalakunta to Kothapet in LB Nagar. Several private passenger buses were seen stranded on the Chintalakunta flyover while officegoers faced serious delays, with many reporting that their usual travel time had doubled.
Authorities have advised motorists to use alternative routes wherever possible and have assured that efforts are being made to complete the bridge construction work soon to prevent further disruption.
