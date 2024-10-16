Severe Low Pressure Triggers Heavy Rainfall In Andhra Pradesh, Flash Flood Risk Looms

Rayalaseema: The South Coast and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh are experiencing heavy rainfall due to a severe low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal. The Depression, which intensifies into a gale, is moving west-northwestward towards the southern coastal areas of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, the system is anticipated to make landfall between Puducherry and Nellore on Thursday.

The affected districts, including Sreepottisreeramulu Nellore, Prakasam, YSR, and Chittoor are at high risk of flash floods. Rainfall is expected to persist across the state on Wednesday and Thursday, with wind speeds reaching up to 60 km per hour. Stella, the director of the Amravati Meteorological Center, warned that strong winds would accompany the rain.

Forecasts indicate that Sreepottisreeramulu, Nellore, Prakasam, YSR, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor districts could experience the heaviest downpours. Other regions, including Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, Dr BP Ambedkar Konaseema, and Kakinada, are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department noted that the Southwest Monsoon, which has brought widespread rains across the country, officially exited on Tuesday, making way for the Northeast Monsoon.

Winds are currently blowing from the East and Northeast across South India, indicating the transition to the monsoon season, which typically lasts until December. This year, the southwest Monsson brought an average rainfall of 757 mm to Andhra Pradesh, exceeding the normal by 10.5 per cent.