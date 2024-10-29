ETV Bharat / state

Drug-Addict Teenage Girl Turns Superspreader As Nainital Witnesses 19 HIV Cases In Five Months

Haldwani: The Ramnagar area of Nainital has counted 19 HIV cases in five months where most of the patients came in contact with an infected teenage girl. The state health department fears the number of cases can rise as others who came in contact with the girl may develop symptoms.

As a precaution, the health department has started counselling the infected while simultaneously providing treatment. Chief medical officer of Nainital Dr Harish Pant said 75 HIV cases have been reported in Ramnagar in the last five years. However, it took 19 cases since April for the department to finally wake up.

As per an investigation by the department, most of the HIV patients are youth who contracted the immunocompromised disease from a teenage girl who is also a drug addict. They lured the girl with the promise of drugs and in the process unknowingly got infected. When their health deteriorated, they were found to be HIV positive.