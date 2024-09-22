Three Youths Die Due to Poisonous Gas after Entering Well to Take out a Slipper

Banda: Three youths died after inhaling poisonous gas while trying to take out their slippers which had fallen in a well. This tragic incident took place in Baragaon of Bisanda police station area. Police reached the spot after getting the information and after a lot of effort, took out the bodies of the three youths and sent them to the medical college, where doctors declared them dead. The death of three youths has created an uproar in the village.

The slippers of Anil Patel, a resident of the village, fell into a dry well in the field. Anil went down into the well to take out the slippers. During this, he fell unconscious in the well due to poisonous gas. When he did not come out for a long time, two other youths present in the field, Sandeep and Bala Verma, reached near the well and saw Anil lying unconscious inside the well. After this, both of them went down into the well to take him out.

Well full of poisonous fumes in UP's Banda. (ETV Bharat)

Both of them also fell unconscious as soon as they got down into the well. During this, when another youth Mahendra, who was present nearby, saw that both the youths did not come out, he reached near the well. All the three youths were lying unconscious in the well. Seeing this, Mahendra also went down into the well to take out all the three.

While descending into the well, he started feeling uneasy and his condition started deteriorating. Mahendra suspected that there was poisonous gas in the well. Mahendra came out of the well in time. After this, the villagers and police-administration officials were informed. Many officials including ADM and SP reached the spot. With the help of the fire brigade, all three youths were taken out of the well.

Immediately all three were brought to the medical college. Where the doctors declared them dead. SP Ankur Agarwal said that a youth's slipper had fallen into the well, and this tragic accident happened while taking it out.