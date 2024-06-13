Maharashtra: 5 Workers Killed, Several Others Injured In Blast At Explosives Factory Near Nagpur

Nagpur: At least five workers were killed and several others injured in a blast at an explosives-manufacturing factory near Nagpur city on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd at Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from here. The explosion took place around 1 pm when the workers were packing explosives, said a local police official, adding that more details were awaited.

"At least 5 people have died and 5 people are injured in an explosion at an explosives manufacturing factory in Dhamna. The team is about to reach the spot," Ravinder Singal, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur said.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh is also present at the incident site. Deshmukh said that the manager and owner of the unit are absconding.

"This incident of the explosion took place in an explosive unit near the village Dhamna. The incident took place in the afternoon. The manager and owner of the unit are absconding. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment... A team from the explosive department is here and further investigation is underway," he said.