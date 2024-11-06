ETV Bharat / state

18 Workers Injured In Accident At Steel Plant In Wardha

The incident occurred at the Evonith Steel Plant on Bhugaon Link Road while processing cooling slag, a mixture of metal oxide and silicon dioxide.

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: At least 18 workers were injured in an accident at a steel plant in eastern Maharashtra's Wardha district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place in the furnace area at Evonith Steel Plant on Bhugaon Link Road during the process of cooling slag, a mixture of metal oxide and silicon dioxide, around 7 pm, said an official.

Steel slag, a by-product of steel making, is produced during the separation of molten steel from impurities. Most of the workers sustained burn injuries and were rushed to hospital, the official said.

Three of them were sent to Nagpur, 76 km away, for further treatment.

