5 Workers Die After Inhaling Fumes At UP Rice Mill

Five people died after inhaling fumes emanating from a dryer at a Rajgarhia Rice Mill on Friday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 25, 2025 at 9:52 AM IST

Bahraich: Five workers died allegedly after inhaling fumes emanating from a dryer machine that malfunctioned at a rice mill in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, officials said. Three other workers, who fainted after inhaling the smoke, were rushed to the district hospital.

Preliminary probe suggested that the dryer machine developed a technical snag and began emitting smoke, which the workers inhaled, leading to their suffocation, a senior police official said. Additional Superintendent of Police, Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha, earlier said that several workers went to inspect smoke emanating from the dryer at the Rajgarhia rice mill this morning.

"The fumes were so overwhelming that all the workers present fainted at the scene. Upon receiving information, the fire service team reached the location and evacuated the affected individuals. They were transported to the district hospital. Five of the workers were declared dead upon arrival. The remaining three injured workers are currently receiving treatment," he said.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the District Hospital M M Tripathi said that five people were brought dead to the hospital, while three are undergoing treatment. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

The Chief Minister's Office said in a post on 'X' that Adityanath has directed the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. Police have initiated further investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

