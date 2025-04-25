ETV Bharat / state

5 Workers Die After Inhaling Fumes At UP Rice Mill

Bahraich: Five workers died allegedly after inhaling fumes emanating from a dryer machine that malfunctioned at a rice mill in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, officials said. Three other workers, who fainted after inhaling the smoke, were rushed to the district hospital.

Preliminary probe suggested that the dryer machine developed a technical snag and began emitting smoke, which the workers inhaled, leading to their suffocation, a senior police official said. Additional Superintendent of Police, Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha, earlier said that several workers went to inspect smoke emanating from the dryer at the Rajgarhia rice mill this morning.

"The fumes were so overwhelming that all the workers present fainted at the scene. Upon receiving information, the fire service team reached the location and evacuated the affected individuals. They were transported to the district hospital. Five of the workers were declared dead upon arrival. The remaining three injured workers are currently receiving treatment," he said.